Punjab: BJP forms manifesto, chargesheet committees under Khanna, Jakhar

Moving to prepare its electoral strategy for the 2027 Punjab assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a manifesto committee and a “chargesheet” committee. Rajya Sabha MPs Satnam Singh Sandhu, Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta and Harbhajan Singh have also been included. (HT File)

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon announced the committees, which will be headed by former national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna and former state president Sunil Jakhar, respectively.

The 13-member manifesto committee includes former cabinet minister Manpreet Singh Badal, former state BJP president Ashwani Sharma, former minister Manoranjan Kalia, former Union minister Som Prakash and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.

Rajya Sabha MPs Satnam Singh Sandhu, Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta and Harbhajan Singh have also been included.

Former MLA Ashwani Shekhri, state cell joint coordinator Parampal Kaur and former MLA HS Phoolka are the other members.

The 14-member “chargesheet” committee includes former minister Iqbal Singh Lalpura, former state BJP president Vijay Sampla, former Union ministers Shwait Malik, Maharani Preneet Kaur and Ravneet Singh Bittu, and former Punjab deputy speaker Dinesh Babbu.

The panel also comprises BJP state vice-president Sushil Rinku, Geja Ram, Rajya Sabha MPs Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, state chief spokesperson SS Channi and former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar.

While the manifesto committee will work on framing the party’s vision and promises for Punjab, the “chargesheet” committee will compile the BJP’s account of the alleged failures of successive governments in the state.

The constitution of the panels signals the BJP’s preparations to strengthen its organisational and electoral groundwork ahead of the assembly polls, with the party looking to expand its footprint across all 117 constituencies.