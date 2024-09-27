Punjab BJP rejects reports of Jakhar quitting as state unit chief

The Punjab BJP on Friday asserted that Sunil Jakhar was leading the party in the state, dismissing as “totally baseless” speculation that he had resigned from his post. The Punjab BJP on Friday asserted that Sunil Jakhar was leading the party in the state, dismissing as “totally baseless” speculation that he had resigned from his post. (HT file photo)

Though 70-year-old Jakhar himself was not responding to calls, his aide Sanjeev Trikha told PTI “that there is nothing like this”.

A media report had claimed that Jakhar had quit as the Punjab BJP chief.

Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sarin dismissed it as “totally baseless and false”.

He said Jakhar is leading the party’s state unit.

On Jakhar staying away from Thursday’s meeting of the party’s membership drive, Sarin said it was not important for the state unit chief to be present in every meeting.

Referring to reports of his resignation as the Punjab BJP chief, Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said on X, “Mr @sunilkjakhar, All the best, where next?”

Jakhar was appointed as the Punjab BJP chief in July 2023, succeeding BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma. He had joined the BJP in May 2022, three months after the Congress lost the Punjab assembly poll.

A former Congressman, Jakhar served as MLA thrice from the Abohar assembly constituency and also as Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur.

He has been the Punjab Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly from 2012-16.

He is the son of former Union minister and Lok Sabha speaker late Balram Jakhar.