Punjab BoI issues fresh reminder to ED

The Punjab Bureau of Investigation (BoI) has issued a fresh reminder to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking complete case details and investigation material in connection with the central agency’s recommendation for registration of an FIR against private person Nitin Gohal and others for allegedly using their influence to interfere in government functioning.

The Punjab Police has now again requested the ED to depute an officer familiar with the facts of the case to visit the BoI headquarters on Thursday along with relevant records. (HT FILE)

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The BoI’s reminder came a day after the ED declined its request for investigation reports in the matter, stating that any further material or record required by the Punjab Police would be provided in accordance with law only after registration of the FIR against Gohal and others.

In its latest letter, the AIG (investigation) said the process of preliminary inquiry had been initiated to examine, verify and assess the material and take appropriate action in accordance with law on the ED’s communication forwarded under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The BoI had conveyed the same position in its communication dated August 28.

However, the BoI said the material supplied along with the ED’s communication was inadequate and insufficient to proceed further in the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} “The material provided alongwith the aforesaid communication was inadequate and insufficient to proceed further in the matter as per law as contents thereof cannot be satisfactorily ascertained from the said material supplied alongwith the aforesaid communication,” the letter stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The material provided alongwith the aforesaid communication was inadequate and insufficient to proceed further in the matter as per law as contents thereof cannot be satisfactorily ascertained from the said material supplied alongwith the aforesaid communication,” the letter stated. {{/usCountry}}

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It said documents containing complete particulars were required to meet the legal threshold and ensure due diligence before proceeding further.

The BoI had also asked a duly authorised ED officer, conversant with the records and facts of the case, to appear at the officers’ lounge at Punjab Police headquarters, Chandigarh, with the complete relevant record, including the entire case file and legible material on the basis of which the ED had formed its opinion regarding the alleged commission of cognisable offences.

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According to the BoI, an ED official of the rank of head constable arrived at its office at 12.48pm on September 1 and subsequently disclosed that he was unaware of the facts of the case.

The BoI said it attempted to contact another ED official on the mobile number provided, but the official neither answered the calls nor responded to a WhatsApp message. The head constable later left the office without informing the officials, the letter stated.

The Punjab Police has now again requested the ED to depute an officer familiar with the facts of the case to visit the BoI headquarters on Thursday along with relevant records.