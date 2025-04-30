Punjab: BSF imposes restrictions for farmers to move beyond fence

Farmers in border villages of the district on Tuesday said the Border Security Force (BSF) had informed them that going beyond the cobra fence would be allowed only in a group of at least 15 for agricultural activities. Amid tension between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the BSF had asked farmers to complete the harvesting process and clear their fields in 48 hours. (HT File)

Jagir Singh, 51, sarpanch of Tendiwala village, located around 20 km from Ferozepur, said a few farmers had approached the gate along the cobra fence to access their fields but were denied entry by BSF personnel who cited the requirement of a group of minimum 15 farmers.

Naseeb Singh, 60, nambardar of Palla Megha village, said he too was not allowed to move beyond the fence. “It is nearly impossible for farmers to harvest their wheat crop and manage the straw in just two days. How shall we sow paddy if the situation worsens,” he asked.

“The cattle feed is essential for us and is used throughout the year. We should be allowed to continue our work as long as peace prevails,” said Kikar Singh, a 62-year-old border farmer. “More machines should have been permitted to help us complete the work as quickly as possible,” he added.

Amid tension between the two countries following the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the BSF had on Saturday asked farmers to complete the harvesting process and clear their fields in 48 hours.

When contacted, BSF officials, seeking anonymity, said the directive is part of broader security measures following rising diplomatic and military tensions between India and Pakistan. “We understand farmers’ concern, but national security is paramount,” a senior BSF official stated.

Regarding crop harvesting directions, officials said the unharvested crop could obstruct visibility during border patrols and it may be used as a cover during potential cross-border infiltration attempts.

Cobra fencing is a type of electric fence used along the India-Pakistan border, particularly in Rajasthan and Punjab. These fences, often described as “high-voltage cobra wires,” are designed to deter and detect intruders attempting to cross the border.