Punjab cabinet approves funds for anti-drone systems, 9 to be deployed on Pak border

Amid escalating tensions, the Punjab cabinet on Friday approved funding for the purchase of anti-drone systems to be deployed at the international border with Pakistan to deal with terrorism and drug smuggling. The Punjab cabinet on Friday approved funding for the purchase of anti-drone systems to be deployed at the international border with Pakistan to deal with terrorism and drug smuggling. (HT file photo)

This announcement was made by chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a press conference following a meeting of the state cabinet in Chandigarh.

Mann said that nine anti-drone systems would be deployed along the 532-km stretch of border with Pakistan, from Pathankot to Abohar. “The BSF has already got some anti-drone systems,” he said. However, he did not specify the amount of funds sanctioned for this purchase.

The chief minister, who did not take questions, also mentioned that cabinet ministers from the border districts have been stationed in their respective areas to make sure there is no hoarding or black marketing of essential goods.

Another key decision made by the cabinet involves the installation of state-of-the art jammers in 13 prisons across the state.