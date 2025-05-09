Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab cabinet approves funds for anti-drone systems, 9 to be deployed on Pak border

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2025 03:04 PM IST

Anti-drone systems to be put up along 532-km stretch of border with Pakistan, from Pathankot to Abohar. State-of-the art jammers to be installed in 13 prisons across the state.

Amid escalating tensions, the Punjab cabinet on Friday approved funding for the purchase of anti-drone systems to be deployed at the international border with Pakistan to deal with terrorism and drug smuggling.

The Punjab cabinet on Friday approved funding for the purchase of anti-drone systems to be deployed at the international border with Pakistan to deal with terrorism and drug smuggling. (HT file photo)
The Punjab cabinet on Friday approved funding for the purchase of anti-drone systems to be deployed at the international border with Pakistan to deal with terrorism and drug smuggling. (HT file photo)

This announcement was made by chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a press conference following a meeting of the state cabinet in Chandigarh.

Mann said that nine anti-drone systems would be deployed along the 532-km stretch of border with Pakistan, from Pathankot to Abohar. “The BSF has already got some anti-drone systems,” he said. However, he did not specify the amount of funds sanctioned for this purchase.

The chief minister, who did not take questions, also mentioned that cabinet ministers from the border districts have been stationed in their respective areas to make sure there is no hoarding or black marketing of essential goods.

Another key decision made by the cabinet involves the installation of state-of-the art jammers in 13 prisons across the state.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab cabinet approves funds for anti-drone systems, 9 to be deployed on Pak border
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On