Punjab cabinet nod to monitoring wing in soil, water conservation dept

The Punjab cabinet on Saturday approved setting up of “design, quality control monitoring and evaluation wing” in the soil and water conservation department to ensure precise planning, designing, estimation besides transparent and accountable implementation of public works.

Charing the cabinet meeting at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh on Saturday, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said the designing, monitoring, quality control and evaluation wing is being set up at headquarters of the soil and water conservation department.

According to a government spokesperson, the creation of this wing would not entail any additional government expenditure but help in saving public money due to implementation of proper planning, designing and estimation besides enhancing accountability among departmental officers/officials. It would also help farmer community, especially small and marginal farmers, which are often devoid of government benefits as due to copybook planning and designing no farmer would feel left out of government projects.

Approves setting up of MI-SPV for intelligent irrigation

The cabinet also gave a go-ahead to set up a micro irrigation (MI) special purpose vehicle (SPV) in the soil and water conservation department for the promotion of intelligent irrigation systems in the state.

To achieve this objective in the larger public interest, the spokesperson said the process requires organisational changes within the department and a person having requisite qualifications and experience in the micro irrigation field shall be deputed by way of nomination/additional charge in the soil and water conservation department, who would head this SPV and set up the requisite organisational structure of this dedicated wing for implementation of micro irrigation programme in the state.

The cabinet also approved upgrade of sub-tehsil Tanda in Hoshiarpur district and Adampur in Jalandhar district as tehsils/sub-division.

The newly upgraded tehsil/sub-division Tanda would comprise of five kanungo circles, 47 patwar circles and 133 villages whereas Adampur would consist of six kanungo circles, 60 patwar circles and 161 villages.

Nod to dental education service rules

In order to bring uniformity, the cabinet also approved Punjab Dental Education (Group-A) Service (Amendment) Rules, 2021, according to the norms of the Dental Council of India. The decision would be instrumental in filling the vacant post of medical faculty in government dental colleges across the state for imparting quality education to the students besides providing the best dental treatment to the patients.

Special package for Mega projects

The cabinet approved special package of incentives for new mega and ultra mega projects to attract huge investment in the state.

According to a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office, the project with fixed capital investment of ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 crore with minimum contract demand of 20 MVA would be treated as mega projects and projects with fixed capital investment of above ₹2,500 crore and minimum contract demand of 30 MVA shall be treated as ultra mega projects.

Under the special package, the projects will be provided special power tariff for four years to mega projects and five years to new ultra mega projects from the date of release of permanent power connection. Similarly, the incentive of Net GST reimbursement would be available at the rate of 100% of Net GST with a cap of 200% of FCI to be availed over a maximum period of 17 years for mega projects and 20 years for ultra mega projects.

This special package of incentive will be available to only those units which file their common application form before October 17, 2022, and attain commercial production within three years (mega projects) and four years (ultra mega projects) from date of submission of the common application form.