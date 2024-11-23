Punjab civic body polls to be held by December-end

The election to five municipal corporations of Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala and Phagwara and 42 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be held by the end of December. A notification in this regard was issued by additional chief secretary, local government, Tejvir Singh on Thursday evening. The notification did not mention any specific date for the elections. (HT File)

A few wards of Bathinda, Batala (Gurdaspur), Hoshiarpur and Fazilka (Abohar) municipal corporations in which by-election was scheduled because of various reasons will also be held by December-end.

A notification file was pending with chief minister Bhagwant Mann who cleared it on Friday after which notification was issued, it is learnt.

The state election commission has already announced the schedule for the revision of electoral rolls. The elections to Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara municipal corporations and several municipal councils have been delayed by two-three years.

After disposing of the claims and objections by December 3, the final publication of the electoral rolls will be completed on December 7.

Recently, while hearing a Punjab government petition challenging the high court order asking the state to declare the poll schedule within 15 days, the Supreme Court had directed Punjab to notify municipal elections in the state within two weeks and complete the entire process within eight weeks of the notification.