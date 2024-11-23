Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab civic body polls to be held by December-end

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 23, 2024 08:04 AM IST

A few wards of Bathinda, Batala (Gurdaspur), Hoshiarpur and Fazilka (Abohar) municipal corporations in which by-election was scheduled because of various reasons will also be held by December-end.

The election to five municipal corporations of Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala and Phagwara and 42 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be held by the end of December.

A notification in this regard was issued by additional chief secretary, local government, Tejvir Singh on Thursday evening. The notification did not mention any specific date for the elections. (HT File)
A notification in this regard was issued by additional chief secretary, local government, Tejvir Singh on Thursday evening. The notification did not mention any specific date for the elections. (HT File)

A notification in this regard was issued by additional chief secretary, local government, Tejvir Singh on Thursday evening. The notification did not mention any specific date for the elections.

A few wards of Bathinda, Batala (Gurdaspur), Hoshiarpur and Fazilka (Abohar) municipal corporations in which by-election was scheduled because of various reasons will also be held by December-end.

A notification file was pending with chief minister Bhagwant Mann who cleared it on Friday after which notification was issued, it is learnt.

The state election commission has already announced the schedule for the revision of electoral rolls. The elections to Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara municipal corporations and several municipal councils have been delayed by two-three years.

After disposing of the claims and objections by December 3, the final publication of the electoral rolls will be completed on December 7.

Recently, while hearing a Punjab government petition challenging the high court order asking the state to declare the poll schedule within 15 days, the Supreme Court had directed Punjab to notify municipal elections in the state within two weeks and complete the entire process within eight weeks of the notification.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Advertisement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On