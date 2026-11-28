The Punjab government on Friday approved a ₹100 crore grant for 500 registered gaushalas and 20 government cattle pounds across the state.

Arora said the state government had already provided free electricity to all 518 gaushalas in the state and waived outstanding electricity bills worth more than ₹100 crore. (HT) more less

Announcing this, industries and commerce minister Aman Arora said the funds would be transferred to gaushalas in a single instalment over the next two to three days.

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He said that with this, the government fulfilled a long-pending demand of social organisations working for animal welfare. “For the first time, the state government has decided to extend financial assistance uniformly to every registered gaushala across the state, irrespective of whether it is located in an urban or rural area, or whether it is government-run or privately managed,” he claimed at a press conference.

Arora said the financial aid was earlier restricted to 228 gaushalas located within urban municipal limits, while 272 gaushalas operating in rural areas received no government funding.

He said that during a recent review meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, it was observed that while urban gaushalas often received community donations and fodder support, rural gaushalas faced serious difficulties in sustaining stray cattle.

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{{^usCountry}} Arora said the state government had already provided free electricity to all 518 gaushalas in the state and waived outstanding electricity bills worth more than ₹100 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arora said the state government had already provided free electricity to all 518 gaushalas in the state and waived outstanding electricity bills worth more than ₹100 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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