Punjab: 5-crore reward for 147 national games medallists

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 22, 2023 01:34 AM IST

CM Mann says Punjab has become the first state in the country to felicitate its national games medallists

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday felicitated 147 national games medallists with a cash reward of 5.43 crore.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File Photo)
Presiding over a function held at the Municipal Bhawan here, the CM said Punjab has become the first state in the country to felicitate its national games medallists.

He said gold medallists had been given 5 lakh each, silver medallists 3 lakh and bronze medallists 2 lakh each. Mann said the state government was ready with its blueprint to give a major fillip to sports in Punjab. “It is a humble initiative of our government to recognise the spectacular feat of all players who brought laurels to the state,” he said while interacting with the players.

Announcing 16,000 monthly stipend under the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme, the CM said it was yet another step of the state government to boost the morale of these young players. Mann said world class infrastructure coupled with professional coaches, diet and other facilities will be ensured to players so that they can bring laurels to the state and country.

The CM said a new sports policy will be implemented soon, which will focus on maximum podium finishes during Olympics and other international events. He said the previous governments blatantly neglected sports.

