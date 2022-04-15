Punjab CM, his staff to visit capital to see ‘transformation’ in schools: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his staff will visit Delhi government schools on Monday to see the “remarkable improvement” the Aam Aadmi Party regime has brought in them.

His remarks came days after opposition parties alleged that the Punjab government was being run through “remote control” from Delhi after Kejriwal held a meeting in the national capital with the state’s top bureaucrats in the absence of Mann.

Addressing an event at the Thyagaraj Stadium here to celebrate Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Kejriwal said his government has improved government schools to such an extent that people from across the globe are coming to see these “remarkable changes”.

“Former American President Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump came to see Delhi government school on her visit to India. It was a moment of pride for us, he said. Recently, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin came to see Delhi government schools, he said.

“And on Monday, April 18, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will come to visit our government schools along with his officials. They are coming to see how such improvements are achieved as they have to do the same in Punjab.” Kejriwal said.

He also said his government improved the standard of its schools to such an extent that 3.75 lakh students moved to them from private schools. “In the past five years, we have improved the standard of government schools to such an extent that now children of a judge, an IAS officer and a rickshaw-puller are studying while sitting on a same bench,” Kejriwal claimed.