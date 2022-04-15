Punjab CM, his staff to visit capital to see ‘transformation’ in schools: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his staff will visit Delhi government schools on Monday to see the “remarkable improvement” the Aam Aadmi Party regime has brought in them.
His remarks came days after opposition parties alleged that the Punjab government was being run through “remote control” from Delhi after Kejriwal held a meeting in the national capital with the state’s top bureaucrats in the absence of Mann.
Addressing an event at the Thyagaraj Stadium here to celebrate Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Kejriwal said his government has improved government schools to such an extent that people from across the globe are coming to see these “remarkable changes”.
“Former American President Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump came to see Delhi government school on her visit to India. It was a moment of pride for us, he said. Recently, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin came to see Delhi government schools, he said.
“And on Monday, April 18, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will come to visit our government schools along with his officials. They are coming to see how such improvements are achieved as they have to do the same in Punjab.” Kejriwal said.
He also said his government improved the standard of its schools to such an extent that 3.75 lakh students moved to them from private schools. “In the past five years, we have improved the standard of government schools to such an extent that now children of a judge, an IAS officer and a rickshaw-puller are studying while sitting on a same bench,” Kejriwal claimed.
21 women booked for drugs, liquor smuggling in Ferozepur in over 3 months
Ferozepur: The Ferozepur police have booked 21 women involved in drug trafficking and illicit liquor trade since January this year. This includes cross-border smuggling of heroin from Pakistan, said police. On Thursday, a team led by sub-inspector Kulwinder Kaur arrested Raj Kaur, 38, with 5 grams of heroin at a sub-division of Ferozepur, Zira, while Seema Rani was nabbed at another sub-division of district, Guru Har Sahai, with illicit liquor.
Ludhiana | 3 held with illegal weapon, 12 gm heroin in separate cases
Three persons were arrested in two cases after recovery of an illegal weapon and 12gm heroin from their possession. The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Manu of Behlolpur village, Sukhwinder Singh alias Nona of Behlolpur and Kamaljeet Singh alias Kamal of Mohanpur village. Khanna senior superintendent of police Ravi Kumar said, police nabbed Kuldeep and Sukhwinder when they were travelling on a motorcycle in Behlolpur village.
Haryana to distribute 2.5 lakh tablets among Class 10-12 students of govt schools next month
Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said about 2.5 lakh tablets will be distributed among Class 10-12 students of government schools in May. On decisions taken in a high-powered purchase committee meeting that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired here, the education minister said the panel approved over ₹100 crore purchase of goods and items to be procured by different departments.
Ludhiana | Fire at a plywood unit in Sham Nagar, no casualty
Fire broke out at a plywood unit in Sham Nagar in the wee hours of Thursday. No casualty was reported as the unit was closed at the time. Some neighbours had spotted smoke billowing out of the unit and sounded the alarm. The unit's employees said that goods and machinery worth lakhs were destroyed in the mishap. Fire officials said the unit did not have fire-safety arrangements.
Karnal boy’s murder: Family protests seeking CBI probe
A high drama was witnessed at Karnal's Sector 12 on Thursday as hundreds of people demanding CBI probe into the murder of a five-year-old boy, threatened to block NH-44. In a statement issued by the office of Karnal SP, police have denied reports of lathi-charge on the protesters. A 10-member delegation of the victim's relatives met SP Ganga Ram Punia and ended the protest following an assurance of fair probe.
