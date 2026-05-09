Sangrur, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched the ambitious 'Meri Rasoi Yojna' from his home district Sangrur, under which free nutritional food kits will be distributed to nearly 40 lakh poor and economically weaker families across the state. Punjab CM Maan launches 'Meri Rasoi Yojna' to distribute free food kits to 40L poor families

Terming the scheme a direct intervention to reduce the kitchen burden on struggling families amid the "rising inflation", Mann said the A government is not merely making announcements but delivering tangible relief to every household through free electricity, healthcare, women-centric welfare schemes and food security measures.

Addressing a gathering during the launch at Bhalwan village, Mann said, "Other than strengthening social welfare, the A government is rapidly modernising infrastructure, with underground power cabling work progressing at speed to make Punjab 'pole-free'."

"The previous governments restricted welfare measures merely to the distribution of wheat and pulses, whereas the A government has taken a comprehensive step to ensure that kitchens of poor and middle-class households remain functional with all essential items.

"Under the 'Meri Rasoi' scheme, each beneficiary family will receive a specially prepared kitchen kit every three months, containing mustard oil, pulses, sugar, salt, turmeric and other essential grocery items required for running a household kitchen," the chief minister said.

Emphasising that the scheme has been designed keeping in mind the practical needs of ordinary families, Mann said a strong and prosperous Punjab can only be built when every household kitchen remains functional, and no child sleeps hungry.

"Proper nutrition for children is extremely important for their health, education and participation in sports. Our government wants every household to have access to nutritious and essential food items so that children do not suffer weakness due to a lack of protein-rich food," Mann said.

Stressing welfare-oriented governance, Mann claimed that nearly 90 per cent of households in Punjab are now receiving zero electricity bills.

"People are using the money saved from power bills for household needs and for improving their quality of life," he said.

On agriculture and irrigation, Mann said the A government has ensured uninterrupted daytime power supply to farmers, allowing them to irrigate their fields during the day.

"Our government has rejuvenated the canal irrigation system by restoring and laying nearly 14,000 km of water channels and pipelines across Punjab. This historic initiative has improved irrigation facilities and helped conserve groundwater," Mann said.

Better canal water availability is reducing farmers' dependence on tubewells, which would play a major role in saving Punjab's rapidly depleting groundwater reserves, he added.

On women's empowerment, Mann said that registration is underway for the 'Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna', under which eligible women will receive monthly financial assistance.

"Women above 18 years of age should come forward and register for this scheme, under which those from the general category will receive ₹1,000 per month, while those from Scheduled Caste families will receive ₹1,500 every month," Mann said.

On healthcare reforms, Mann said the Punjab government is providing free health cover of up to ₹10 lakh under the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna', for which more than 35 lakh health cards have already been issued.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.