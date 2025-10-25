Punjab CM Mann rallies support for AAP nominee, calls bypoll a vote for ‘truth and development’

Tarn Taran

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the next one and a half years will determine Tarn Taran’s destiny, urging voters to back Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee Harmeet Singh Sandhu in the upcoming November 11 bypoll.

Addressing a public gathering, Mann said: “Those who were thrown out of their luxurious chairs by the people are desperate to reclaim them. They call this a ‘semifinal for 2027’, but this is not a game — this is a vote for truth and development.”

The byelection was necessitated following the death of AAP legislator Kashmir Singh Sohal earlier this year.

Mann said Tarn Taran had witnessed “pain and loss” in the past, when violence and drugs claimed many young lives. “Previous governments pushed our youth towards gangsterism and threatened common people with fake FIRs. But in the last three and a half years, not a single false case has been registered,” he claimed.

Taking aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the chief minister accused it of “finishing its allies”, citing the cases of the Chautalas, Thackerays, Sharad Pawar and Nitish Kumar. “Whoever joins them disappears. The only party that belongs to the people is the AAP. If others had done their duty, we wouldn’t have been needed here,” he said.

Mann was joined by AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, state party president Aman Arora and candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu. Several cabinet ministers, MLAs and senior leaders, including Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and working president Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, also attended the event.

The CM also attacked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of taking credit for every project in Punjab. “He says every mandi, road and bridge was built by Badal Sahib. Then why does he fall silent when he crosses Bargari and Kotkapura?” Mann asked, referring to the 2015 police firing incidents.

Highlighting his government’s achievements, Mann said AAP had given 55,000 government jobs on merit, ensured zero electricity bills for 90% of households, provided free medicines through Aam Aadmi Clinics and launched the ₹10 lakh health insurance scheme. He added that the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) had reduced road deaths by 48%, as acknowledged by Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Parliament.

Mann announced that he would return to Tarn Taran on October 26 for a grand roadshow. “On November 14, the voting machines will reveal who the people trust most. If you believe I think about you and your children’s future, then press the ‘jharoo’ button without hesitation,” he told the crowd.

Meanwhile, Sisodia urged party volunteers to work hard for Sandhu’s victory, saying the election was about “strengthening Mann’s mission to make Punjab drug-free”.