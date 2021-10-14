Punjab CM’s son wedding: Cop suspended for security breach

Mohali senior superintendent of police Navjot Singh Mahal on Wednesday suspended inspector Sukhbir Singh, posted with the crime investigating agency, for breach in the Punjab chief minister’s security during his son’s pre-wedding ceremony at a marriage palace in Kharar on October 8.

The action has been taken after the additional director general of police (ADGP, intelligence) wrote a letter to the inspector general of police, pointing out various lapses in the CM security.

The inspector was on duty with three constables — Jaskaran Singh, Darshan Singh and Satbir Singh — at the entrance during the sangeet function. He had suspended the three constables, who went inside the palace after consuming liquor, even reaching near the chief minister (CM). The SSP said the inspector has also been suspended for negligence of duty as he was the in-charge at the main gate.

According to the ADGP’s letter, when CM Charanjit Singh Channi arrived at the venue around 9.30 pm, no one was present at the gate to identify the guests. Due to weak checking, many armed employees also entered the venue. Some cops posted at the metal detectors even left for dinner, while some in uniform were consuming liquor. Even women personnel deployed in civil dress were seen enjoying the function, it said.

The letter further stated that one uniformed CIA personnel posted in Kharar, who was drunk, crossed the security cordon of the CM and reached close to him to show his closeness, and no attempt was made to stop him.