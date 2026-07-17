Punjab Cong leadership row: All is well, says Channi after meeting with Venugopal

Amid the continuing leadership tussle in the Punjab Congress, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday met All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in New Delhi to convey his faction’s concerns ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections. (From right) Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, ex-deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala after meeting AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT)

However, Channi was unable to secure a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, despite repeated efforts by his camp. Former deputy CM of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, senior Congress leader Rana Gurjeet Singh and several other leaders accompanying Channi also did not receive an appointment with Rahul.

The meeting with Venugopal at the Congress headquarters lasted nearly three hours. Emerging from the discussions, Channi struck a conciliatory tone, repeatedly asserting that “all is well” within the party and dismissing reports of any rebellion against the Congress leadership.

“Rahul Gandhi is our leader… we love him. All our workers and leaders stand firmly with the party and will continue to do so. The final decision always rests with the high command and we will accept and move forward accordingly with whatever decision it takes. We are never against the party, nor have we ever tried to embarrass it. We will abide by whatever decision the party takes. All is well,” Channi told reporters after the meeting.

The development comes as the Congress high command maintains a firm stand against changing the Punjab leadership, despite sustained pressure from the Channi camp seeking the removal of Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

The internal differences intensified after the Congress announced a major organisational reshuffle in Punjab on July 1 as part of its preparations for the 2027 assembly elections. While Raja Warring was retained as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, Channi and senior leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were entrusted with separate organisational committees, which was widely viewed as an attempt to accommodate competing factions within the state unit.

However, the move failed to satisfy Channi’s supporters, who immediately renewed their demand for a complete change in the party’s state leadership. Last week, at least 12 Congress MLAs reportedly backed the demand during a meeting with AICC Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, arguing that the party required new leadership to effectively challenge its political rivals in the next assembly elections.

Baghel’s six-day visit to Punjab, aimed at resolving the growing factionalism, concluded without any breakthrough. Although he acknowledged that party leaders had openly expressed their views during consultations, Baghel rejected suggestions that the state unit was witnessing an organised rebellion.

According to Congress insiders, Thursday’s meeting focused on the concerns raised by Channi and his supporters regarding the organisational structure in Punjab. The central leadership, however, reiterated its position that there would be no immediate change in the state leadership and that the party would contest the 2027 assembly elections under a collective leadership model.

“The message is clear. The high command wants the Punjab unit to function collectively and focus on strengthening the organisation rather than engaging in internal differences. All leaders have been asked to work in coordination to bring the party back to power,” a senior Congress leader said.