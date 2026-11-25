All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that the party was conducting surveys, and would soon announce its first list of candidates.

Pilot also urged party leaders to work collectively to safeguard the rights of the people of Punjab and strengthen the party’s organisational structure. (HT) more less

He was speaking at the Punjab Congress’ state election committee meeting held to deliberate on the party’s election strategy, strengthen its organisation in the state, mobilise workers and highlight issues concerning the public.

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Pilot also urged party leaders to work collectively to safeguard the rights of the people of Punjab and strengthen the party’s organisational structure.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh, who led the meeting along with Pilot, said the party had already begun systematic preparations for the elections. The first meeting of the state election committee marked an important step towards advancing preparations for the elections effectively, he added.

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Manish Tewari, Vijay Inder Singla, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Shamsher Singh Dullo, Amar Singh, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Sher Singh Ghubaya and Dharamvira Gandhi also attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on timely ticket distribution, balancing caste equations, and ways to curb dissent after ticket distribution. Detailed discussions on the party’s strategy for the 2027 assembly elections also focused on establishing direct contact with the people and chalking out the roadmap for campaigning.

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