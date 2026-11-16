Punjab: Congress sets up panel to limit friction over entry of turncoats

Already grappling with factional differences over leadership and organisational control, the Punjab Congress is treading cautiously on the induction of leaders from rival parties ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. According to an official order issued by Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh, the committee comprises Congress Working Committee member Vijay Inder Singla; MLA and deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party Aruna Chaudhary; MLA Hardev Singh Laddi and former MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon. (HT File)

Wary of triggering fresh turf wars within its ranks, the party, in a first, has constituted a four-member high-level coordination committee to oversee the entry of political leaders from other parties and ensure that their induction does not unsettle existing leaders and workers in the constituencies concerned.

The move comes against the backdrop of competing power centres within the state unit. The party leadership appears keen to avoid a repeat of internal contests as it looks to expand its political base by attracting leaders from rival parties.

According to an official order issued by Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh, the committee comprises Congress Working Committee member Vijay Inder Singla; MLA and deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party Aruna Chaudhary; MLA Hardev Singh Laddi and former MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon.

The panel has been tasked with coordinating and supervising the joining process of leaders willing to jump ship, with a strict mandate to do so only after consulting the local leadership.

“The induction process shall be carried forward only after taking views of local leaders, including district presidents, and ensuring proper coordination with the local party leadership,” says the order.

Party insiders say the panel was necessary to balance expanding Congress’ presence with keeping existing cadres reassured. “Bringing in influential leaders strengthens our electoral prospects across constituencies, but we cannot afford to alienate established leaders and workers who may view new entrants as rivals,” a senior Congress leader said.