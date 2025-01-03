Punjab: DSP sacked over Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview

Punjab government on Thursday dismissed deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gursher Singh Sandhu from services on the charges of facilitating a TV interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, aired by a channel, while in CIA Kharar custody in March 2023. Gursher Singh Sandhu (HT File)

The orders to dismiss Sandhu, a PPS rank officer, were issued by the state government using Article 311 of the Constitution.

The two interviews of the gangster were aired on March 14 and March 17, 2023, while he was in Bathinda jail and had been brought to the CIA-Kharar facility to probe his role in Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

On December 14, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the government was mulling terminating the services of the DSP after the high court-appointed SIT headed by special DGP (human rights) Prabodh Kumar had submitted that the interview was conducted through a video conference when he was in the custody of Kharar CIA on September 3-4, 2022.

The next day, the state government told the Punjab and Haryana high court about its decision to take action against the PPS rank officer.

The orders issued by secretary home, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, stated that whereas the SIT constituted by the Punjab and Haryana high court has concluded that Sandhu facilitated the recording of an interview of Bishnoi by a TV channel, while he was in the custody of CIA, Kharar following which he was suspended on October 25 last year, a chargesheet was issued against him the same day.

“Whereas the above chargesheet was forwarded to Commandant, 9th Battalion PAP, Amritsar, with the direction to ensure its delivery to Sandhu, the DGP Punjab apprised that Sandhu evaded all attempts to receive the chargesheet,” reads the dismissal orders.

The orders further stated that in the course of these efforts, Sandhu continued to evade receiving chargesheet and the Commandant, 9th Battalion, Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Amritsar, had it affixed at the doorstep of the officer’s residence as a means of ensuring formal service in compliance with procedural requirements.

A proposal regarding dismissing Sandhu from services was sent to the Punjab public service commission (PPSC) by the home department which gave its nod on December 24.

“Whereas after careful consideration of the facts of the case, the state government is satisfied that the provisions of sub-clause (b) of the 2nd Provision to Clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India are attracted in the present case as it is not reasonably practicable to hold an inquiry into the chargesheet issued to DSP Sandhu in view of the non-cooperative attitude of the officer,” reads orders.

The orders say, the state government is satisfied Sandhu severely dented the image of the Punjab Police as a result of his misconduct, negligence and dereliction of duty during the occurrence of the interview of Lawrence Bishnoi, while in custody of CIA-Kharar.

“His failure to perform his duty properly is a gross violation of the discipline and conduct rules of the Punjab Police,” the order read.

Apart from Gursher, inspector Shiv Kumar, the then in-charge of CIA Kharar, who was on extension post-retirement, has been terminated. Departmental inquiry under Rule 10 of the All-India Services Rules has been initiated against supervisory officers including then SSP, Mohali, Vivek Sheel Soni (IPS), Mohali and Amandeep Brar (PPS).