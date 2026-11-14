Punjab: ED arrests ex-Pathankot ADC, crusher operator for ‘illegal’ transfer of land

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Kuldeep Singh and Nipun Mahajan, who was allegedly associated with stone-crushing and mining operations, in a money-laundering case linked to illegal mining and the alleged transfer of 91.75 acres of panchayat land near the International Border in Pathankot district. The ED’s Jalandhar zonal office produced the two accused before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Jalandhar. (HT Photo)

The ED’s Jalandhar zonal office produced the two accused before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Jalandhar, which remanded them to ED custody until November 16.

In an official statement issued on Friday, the central agency specifically mentioned that Kuldeep Singh’s posting as ADC (rural development), Pathankot, was recommended by Punjab cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, the then minister for civil supplies and forests.

Kataruchak could not be contacted immediately for a comment on the charges made against him by the ED.

The money laundering investigation stems from a first information report (FIR) registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on August 9, 2023, against retired ADC Kuldeep Singh and eight others. The accused were booked for allegedly facilitating the illegal transfer of village common land to private beneficiaries. The FIR was registered under Sections 409, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the ED, the case concerns the alleged illegal excavation of sand and riverbed material from village common land in Bhattian village, falling under the Gol village panchayat in Pathankot district. The agency alleges that 91.75 acres (734 kanal and one marla) of mineral-rich shamlat land in the Ravi River belt was transferred to private individuals through an order issued by Kuldeep shortly before his retirement.

The ED stated that Kuldeep held additional charge as ADC (rural development), Pathankot, from February 24 to February 28, 2023. Kataruchak had recommended his appointment through a DO letter dated February 23, 2023, addressed to the then rural development and panchayats minister.

The agency alleged that a request for expediting the transfer of shamlat land was conveyed to Kuldeep through an intermediary. He subsequently passed an order in favour of private claimants on February 27, just a day before his retirement.

During the investigation, Nipun Mahajan allegedly disclosed that he had entered into agreements and powers of attorney with the accused to obtain possession of the mineral-rich land. Payments were allegedly made through bank transactions as well as cash.

During searches conducted at 16 premises linked to the case on July 16, the ED recovered ₹1.75 crore in cash from Mahajan’s premises. The agency also froze 31 bank accounts linked to him and associated persons, containing a combined balance of ₹91.34 lakh.

The seized documents allegedly revealed that customer receipts were not recorded in the books of accounts and Q-forms, mandatory documents for mineral transportation, were not issued for a substantial portion of sales. The ED suspects that sand and minor minerals were sold illegally through crusher entities.

ED mentions IIT Ropar survey findings

The ED also cited findings from drone and bathymetric surveys conducted by a team from IIT Ropar. A survey covering approximately 92 acres identified illegal excavation of around 50.74 lakh cubic feet of material, resulting in an estimated loss of ₹11.16 crore to the state exchequer.

Further investigations reportedly identified 27 illegally excavated pits across seven selected sites in the Bhattian-Gol area. According to the IIT Ropar survey report cited by the ED, approximately 16.7 crore cubic feet of material had been illegally excavated from these locations, causing an estimated loss of ₹367.5 crore.

Historical satellite imagery of areas adjoining Bhattian and Chak Koshaliyan villages also indicated substantial changes in the number, size and extent of excavation pits over the years.

The agency stated that satellite images showed large-scale machine-driven excavation on land for which no mining lease had been granted by the Punjab government. It further alleged that unauthorised mining was continuing in the region.

The ED said it was examining land transactions, mineral extraction, crusher sales and financial transactions to establish the nature and extent of the alleged proceeds of crime.