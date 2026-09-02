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Punjab: ED summons Anurag Verma on Sept 7

A former Punjab chief secretary, Verma, who is presently posted as additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner (revenue), is the second IAS officer to be summoned by the agency in the case

Published on: Sep 2, 2026, 08:20:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
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The Enforcement Directorate has re-summoned Punjab-cadre IAS officer Anurag Verma to appear before the agency at its Jalandhar-based regional office on September 7 in connection with its ongoing probe into the scam related to the Mohali-based Suntec City and Altus Space Builders Private Limited case.

Verma was first summoned on August 31, but he skipped the appearance while seeking an extension. (HT File)
Verma was first summoned on August 31, but he skipped the appearance while seeking an extension. (HT File)

Verma was first summoned on August 31, but he skipped the appearance while seeking an extension.

A former Punjab chief secretary, Verma, who is presently posted as additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner (revenue), is the second IAS officer to be summoned by the agency in the case. He served in the department of housing and urban development on different crucial positions over the years.

Earlier, the agency quizzed another IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar twice in the same case on August 18 and August 27.

On July 20, the ED filed a nearly 3,500-page prosecution complaint before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mohali.

In the complaint, the agency has accused realtor Ajay Sehgal of being the alleged mastermind behind the generation and concealment of proceeds of crime estimated at 348 crore. Sehgal, described by the ED as a key promoter of the Suntec City project, was arrested on May 22.

According to ED, Sehgal, who was associated with the society, allegedly submitted forged consent letters to the department of town and country planning to obtain CLUs for 108.58 acres of agricultural land for residential and commercial development.

 
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