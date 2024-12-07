Punjab fast emerging as pharmaceutical hub: Kataria

Punjab is a rapidly emerging state in the field of pharmaceuticals. Here, with the support of the central government, a bulk drug pharma park is being developed in Bathinda on 1,300 acres of land at a cost of ₹1,500 crore. The park will position Punjab as the leading state in the pharmaceutical sector. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria visits Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

This was stated by Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria during Pharmaceutical Health and Wellness Conclave at 18th Punjab International Trade Expo in Amritsar.

While, praising the PHDCCI for organising the conclave, Kataria said more involvement of doctors, traders and businessmen in such events can further expand the event to a new level. He said that health tourism has increased in Punjab in the last few years. People from abroad are coming to Punjab for treatment.

The governor said that during the Covid period, there was an atmosphere of fear and panic among the people in the whole country. “India is the first country in the world to do new research in the field of pharmaceuticals and Indian scientists prepared their own vaccine. As a result, the country came out of the pandemic easily and crores of people in the country got benefitted,” he said.

Health minister Balbir Singh said that pharma companies will increase their production in Punjab. The state government will help them in every possible way.

Speaking on this occasion, National spokesperson of BJP Shehzad Poonawalla said that the confluence of disease-free and healthy is health and wellness. He said that during the last 10 years, the entire focus of the Government of India is towards wellness.