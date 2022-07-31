Punjab finance minister Cheema launches ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jul 31, 2022 02:00 AM IST
Punjab finance minister launches ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday launched the ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme by starting land mapping using drones at Khetla village in Dirba sub-division of Sangrur district.

The Cabinet minister said that the Punjab government was committed to the overall development of the state and was working sincerely to resolve the problems of the people.

Cheema said that the drone survey has been started for the marking the houses inside the lal lakir in the villages of Dirba subdivision and after the mapping, door to door survey will be conducted.

He said that after this, objections will be sought from the public following which, ownership rights will be given to the house owners by giving certificates.

