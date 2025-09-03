Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab floods: Educational institutions to remain closed till September 7

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 05:33 pm IST

Schools in Punjab have been closed since August 27, while the state government announced the closure of all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes on September 1.

The Punjab government has extended the closure of schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions in the state till September 7 due to incessant rains and the prevailing flood situation.

Border Security Force personnel evacuating a child from a flood-hit area in Ferozepur district of Punjab. (PTI Photo)
Border Security Force personnel evacuating a child from a flood-hit area in Ferozepur district of Punjab. (PTI Photo)

In a post on X, state education minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “In accordance with the directive of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and keeping in view the flood situation, all government, government-aided, recognised and private schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till September 7.”

Employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora also announced that the Armed Forces Preparatory Institutes situated in Mohali, all skill development centres and C-PYTE camps across the state will also remain closed till September 7. He said the government has taken this decision as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of trainees, staff, and stakeholders. “The closure of these institutes will allow the authorities to focus on relief and rescue operations in the affected areas, he said, urging the stakeholders to cooperate and adhere to the guidelines issued by the local administration and state government.

Schools in Punjab have been closed since August 27, while the state government announced the closure of all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes on Monday.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab floods: Educational institutions to remain closed till September 7
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On