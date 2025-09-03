Punjab floods: Educational institutions to remain closed till September 7

The Punjab government has extended the closure of schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions in the state till September 7 due to incessant rains and the prevailing flood situation. Border Security Force personnel evacuating a child from a flood-hit area in Ferozepur district of Punjab. (PTI Photo)

In a post on X, state education minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “In accordance with the directive of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and keeping in view the flood situation, all government, government-aided, recognised and private schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till September 7.”

Employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora also announced that the Armed Forces Preparatory Institutes situated in Mohali, all skill development centres and C-PYTE camps across the state will also remain closed till September 7. He said the government has taken this decision as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of trainees, staff, and stakeholders. “The closure of these institutes will allow the authorities to focus on relief and rescue operations in the affected areas, he said, urging the stakeholders to cooperate and adhere to the guidelines issued by the local administration and state government.

Schools in Punjab have been closed since August 27, while the state government announced the closure of all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes on Monday.