Punjab: Giani Harpreet flays Centre for delaying SGPC elections, announces protest in Delhi

Criticising the central government for delaying general elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday announced a major protest in New Delhi on November 20, when the gurdwara body’s annual presidential elections are scheduled in Amritsar. He noted that a legal challenge filed by one of these members was being used as a pretext to stall elections indefinitely. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference at the party’s head office here, Giani Harpreet Singh said regular election processes were vital for keeping any democratic institution alive, and withholding the elections for 15 years was a direct assault on the democratic rights of the Sikh community.

The party president pointed out that although a separate gurdwara committee had been formed in Haryana, members from that region continued to enjoy SGPC privileges.

He noted that a legal challenge filed by one of these members was being used as a pretext to stall elections indefinitely. However, with the Punjab and Haryana high court now directing prompt elections, he asserted that the Centre had no remaining justification for further delays.

Giani Harpreet alleged that the central government was deliberately withholding SGPC elections to protect a specific faction’s grip on power.

To counter this, the party has announced a major protest in New Delhi on November 20. Led by SGPC member and former president Gobind Singh Longowal, party leaders and community members will gather at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib at 11 am, before marching towards the Parliament to stage a dharna.