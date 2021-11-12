Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt-backed startup raises 101-crore funding
Punjab govt-backed startup raises 101-crore funding

Secretary-cum-director, industries and commerce, Sibin C, who is also state startup nodal officer, said that to encourage entrepreneurship in Punjab, the state government offers various fiscal incentives, including seed funding, interest subsidy, and lease rental subsidy, as outlined in the industrial and business development policy (IBDP), 2017 (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 03:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Backed by the Punjab government’s Startup Punjab Hub (Neuron), a research and innovation company ‘GRAINPAD Private Limited’ has raised 101.74-crore funding for its artificial intelligence medical product.

“The product ZINI can be used in OPD and hospital waiting areas. It will carry out a thorough interview and redirect patients to the doctor of the correct specialty. Thus, saving doctors’ and patients’ time” the company’s chief executive officer-cum-managing director Rohit Sharma said.

The company has been a part of the Startup Punjab Hub (Neuron) at STPI Mohali since 2018. Startup Punjab, which is the state government’s nodal cell for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, had recently awarded the GRAINPAD 3 lakh as seed grant.

Secretary-cum-director, industries and commerce, Sibin C, who is also state startup nodal officer, said that to encourage entrepreneurship in Punjab, the state government offers various fiscal incentives, including seed funding, interest subsidy, and lease rental subsidy, as outlined in the industrial and business development policy (IBDP), 2017. “All incentives that are available for MSME units are also available to startup units as per IBDP 2017,” he said in a statement.

Friday, November 12, 2021
