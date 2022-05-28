Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab govt hikes rates of group insurance scheme

An official spokesperson said in case of death or retirement, an employee was paid ₹15,000 to ₹1.2 lakh. This has now been increased to ₹60,000 and ₹4.8 lakh. This decision will come into force from January 1, 2023
The Punjab government has increased the rates of group insurance scheme (GIS) for government employees by almost four times.
Published on May 28, 2022
HT Correspondent

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has increased the rates of group insurance scheme (GIS) for government employees by almost four times.

An official spokesperson said in case of death or retirement, an employee was paid 15,000 to 1.2 lakh. This has now been increased to 60,000 and 4.8 lakh. This decision will come into force from January 1, 2023.

Divulging details, the spokesperson said 120 per month is deducted from the salary of ‘Group A’ officials and in case of retirement or death, 1.2 lakh is paid. From January 1, 2023, the deduction will be 480 per month and the payment will be 4.8 lakh, he said.

Similarly, for ‘Group B’ employees, the 240 will be deducted per month against 60 and the payment will be 2.4 lakh instead of 60,000.

For ‘Group C’ employees, 120 will be deducted as GIS contribution and he/she will be paid 1.2 lakh in case of retirement or death.

For ‘Group D’ employees, 60 per month will be deducted and the payment will be 60,000, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said that the rates of group insurance scheme had not been revised since 1990 and now this decision has been taken due to increase in salaries of employees after the implementation of Pay Commission.

