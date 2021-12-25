Punjab govt initiative: 246 cataract operations performed in Mohali so far

Under the “Mukh Mantri Punjab Motia Mukt Abhiyan”, 246 patients suffering from cataract have been operated upon across Mohali district since November 26 and 7,751 people have been screened by eye specialists at government health facilities

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that under the initiative, 109 operations have been performed at Mohali district hospital, 46 at sub-divisional hospital in Dera Bassi and 91 at sub-divisional hospital in Kharar.

Dr Kaur said that to ensure better healthcare facilities to people of the state, the campaign was launched on the instructions of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on November 26 across Punjab.

She added that to make the campaign a success, private hospitals have also been made part of this drive, which will continue till December 31. An awareness van is also visiting different places in the district.

Camps are being organised in the district as part of the drive, where the eyesight of the people is being thoroughly examined and those found suffering with cataract are being operated upon after a period of 15 days free of cost. “Transportation facility including pick up and drop is also being provided to the people along with the refreshments for those undergoing operations,” said Dr Kaur, while adding that free spectacles are also to be provided to those operated upon. She appealed to the people of the district to come forward and avail full benefit of this initiative.