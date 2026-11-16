Punjab govt seals Phagwara sugar mill over 27cr pending farmer dues

The Punjab government on Sunday sealed the Phagwara-based Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill, formerly known as Wahid-Sandhar Sugars Limited, over the non-payment of ₹27.74 crore in outstanding sugarcane dues to farmers for the 2021-22 crushing season.

The action comes amid growing resentment among sugarcane growers. (HT Photo)

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Teams from the agriculture and revenue departments, along with the district administration, carried out the action at the mill located on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway. The government also accused the mill management of operating without a valid sugarcane crushing licence for the 2025-26 season, which resulted in delays in releasing a state subsidy to farmers.

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The action comes amid growing resentment among sugarcane growers. Several farmers’ unions have announced plans to block the Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway from November 20 to protest the non-payment of pending dues and arrears.

Conditional licences issued since 2022

Punjab Cane Commissioner Kiranjit Singh Gill said the government had repeatedly held meetings with both the previous and incumbent managements to ensure payment of the outstanding amount, but no concrete action had been taken.

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{{^usCountry}} “Since 2022, the state government has been providing a conditional crushing licence to the mill on the assurance that it would clear the pending dues. However, no concrete steps have been taken over the years,” Gill said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Since 2022, the state government has been providing a conditional crushing licence to the mill on the assurance that it would clear the pending dues. However, no concrete steps have been taken over the years,” Gill said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the mill continued crushing operations despite not having a licence for the 2025-26 season. As a result, the state subsidy, which was to be transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts, was withheld, causing them financial losses.

According to officials, the subsidy amount involved is around ₹18.9 crore, although Gill referred to more than ₹16 crore as being withheld.

Rana Group blames previous management

The mill was earlier owned by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Jarnail Singh Wahid and UK-based NRI Sukhbir Singh Sandhar. Wahid served as its managing director until 2024. Since then, its operations have been managed by Rana Sugar Mills Limited, owned by Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh and his son, Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh.

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Amrik Singh Buttar, chief executive officer of Rana Sugars, said the previous management had accumulated debts of ₹40.71 crore over four years.

He claimed that since taking over, the Rana Group had cleared nearly ₹16 crore in accordance with its agreement. The remaining dues, he said, could not be cleared because the administration failed to sell properties attached to the previous owners.

Buttar alleged that inflated valuations fixed by the price fixation committee had delayed the sale of these properties and, consequently, the settlement of outstanding liabilities.

Rejecting the allegation that the mill was operating without a crushing licence, he cited a letter issued by the Cane Commissioner on December 24, 2025, which, he claimed, permitted the mill to continue crushing operations during the season. He also said the letter mentioned a state subsidy of ₹68.5 per quintal for farmers.

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Previous mgmt under ED, VB scanner

The mill has also remained under the scanner of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged financial irregularities involving its former management.

On August 20, the ED conducted searches at eight locations in Phagwara and Chandigarh linked to Wahid in connection with an alleged ₹95-crore money laundering case.

The searches followed a 2023 VB investigation that led to the arrest of Wahid, his wife and son under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, including charges relating to cheating and criminal breach of trust.

According to the ED investigation, the former management allegedly mortgaged 31.2 acres of government-leased land to raise ₹93.94 crore and sold portions of government property in 2019 without authorisation.

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Won’t allow mills to exploit farmers: Minister

Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the government would not allow mills to exploit farmers or operate in violation of the law.

He said the Bhagwant Mann-led government was committed to protecting farmers’ interests and that sealing the Phagwara mill was intended to ensure accountability over the unpaid sugarcane dues.

The minister urged the management to release the outstanding ₹27.74 crore immediately, stressing that farmers must receive timely payments for the sugarcane supplied to mills.