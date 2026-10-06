Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday launched the “Mai Bhago Maawan-Dheeyan Di Fauj”, a women-led campaign to identify drug traffickers, peddlers and their alleged patrons across Punjab.

Badal said women would be empowered to become “catalysts of change” in the fight against drugs. (HT Photo)

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Addressing a gathering of women at Guru Har Sahai, 35 km from district headquarters, during the launch of the second phase of her anti-drug campaign, Badal said women would be empowered to become “catalysts of change” in the fight against drugs.

She urged women to document instances of drug trafficking in their villages and neighbourhoods, along with the names of alleged traffickers, peddlers and those patronising them.

“I am convinced – maawan-dheeyan di lalkar, band karegi nashe da vyapar,” she said, urging women to form “jathas” in every village and locality to make the campaign successful.

Badal assured the gathering that if the SAD returned to power, her party would use the information gathered through the campaign to tackle the drug menace and introduce a law providing for up to 10 years’ imprisonment without bail for those involved in the drug trade.

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{{^usCountry}} Appealing to women to rise above political affiliations, Badal said they needed to unite to safeguard their families and future generations. Recalling the suffering of women who had lost their sons to drugs, she said, “The fire consuming your neighbour’s house can one day engulf your own. We cannot remain silent spectators while drugs destroy our homes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appealing to women to rise above political affiliations, Badal said they needed to unite to safeguard their families and future generations. Recalling the suffering of women who had lost their sons to drugs, she said, “The fire consuming your neighbour’s house can one day engulf your own. We cannot remain silent spectators while drugs destroy our homes.” {{/usCountry}}

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Badal also criticised the state government over its welfare schemes, alleging that women would not be misled by the release of an instalment of ₹3,000 when ₹60,000 had been promised by the chief minister.