Punjab: HMEL plans to increase oil refining capacity in Bathinda by December

India’s HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) will raise the capacity of its Bathinda oil refinery to 236,000 barrels per day by December from the current 226,000 bpd, a company official said on Tuesday. State-refiner Hindustan Petroleum and Mittal Energy Investments own a 49% stake each in the project (HT File)

“In December, we would have added a small capacity expansion, maybe 10,000 bpd, because the local demand is also growing in that range,” said Manu Sehgal, vice-president for strategy and feedstock supply at the APPEC 2025 conference.

HMEL plans to shut its refinery for 40 days from early November for maintenance and upgrading, two sources familiar with the plan said last month.

State-refiner Hindustan Petroleum and Mittal Energy Investments own a 49% stake each in the project.