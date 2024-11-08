Punjab: Jakhar takes a dig at SAD’s political plight

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday appeared on social media and took potshots at the Akali Dal for its present political plight. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar (HT File)

Jakhar, in a post on ‘X’ questioned “Why is the situation of the Akali Dal, which represents Sikhs, is so bad today? Why is the future of the Akali Dal and its president so closely linked that the party could not dare to contest the bypolls even in its strongholds because the party president was declared a tankhaiya?

The state BJP chief is keeping away from the party’s bypoll campaign and even stopped attending office for the past two months demanding a change in the party’s strategy for Punjab.

Jakhar said while the reasons for this plight of the Akali Dal need to be considered, it is also a bitter truth that bad crimes were committed in the past and its perpetrators must be punished.

“I am requesting the Sikhs’ highest temporal seat, the Akal Takht, with folded hands to ensure that the culprits are made aware of their mistake. But while imposing punishment, the responsibility of keeping the party’s stature is also important,” said Jakhar.

“If our respected jathedars give guidance in this difficult period and use their ‘authority’ to reform the party and its representatives, it will not only be in the interests of Panth but would also be in the interest of Punjab,” added Jakhar.