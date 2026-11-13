Punjab law & order situation far from satisfactory: Kataria

Expressing concern over the state’s law and order situation, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday said the situation could not be termed satisfactory in view of the frequent firing incidents and rising crime. He also raised concerns over the growing gun culture and drug menace in the state, asserting that both issues posed a major challenge to Punjab’s future. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria felicitating students at Nehru Sidhant Kender in Ludhana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

He was in Ludhiana to preside over as the chief guest at the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards-2026. Kataria, while interacting with mediapersons, said bullets were being fired in the state as casually as firecrackers. “Even young children are taking to firearms over petty issues,” he observed, adding that the trend was a matter of serious concern for society.

On the drug menace, the governor said addiction was weakening Punjab, which was known for the courage and valour of its people. He emphasised that tackling the problem could not be left to the government alone and required collective efforts from all sections of society.

He said that drug addicts should be helped in overcoming addiction, instead of being discriminated against. “Parents alone cannot fight this battle,” he said, urging society to join hands to protect the younger generation from drugs.

Expressing optimism about the state’s future, Kataria said Punjab could regain its strength within eight to 10 years if the coming generation was safeguarded against drug abuse.

The governor, however, declined to comment on political parties, their registration and prevailing political differences,. He added that he was not concerned with the functioning of political parties and was performing his duties as the constitutional head of the state.

Earlier, addressing the gathering at the awards ceremony, Kataria said the awardees represented the true spirit of seva and demonstrated that nation-building was a shared responsibility. He underlined the importance of education in building a stronger nation, saying it empowered young people to realise their potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, president of the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, said the true measure of a nation’s progress lay not merely in economic achievements but also in its ability to uplift people and create opportunities for every section of society. He said the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards recognised individuals and institutions that had translated compassion into meaningful action, and transformed communities.