Punjab local bodies department seeks objections on Mohali MC boundary extension

The local bodies department of Punjab has sought objections and suggestions from people regarding extending the boundary of the municipal corporation of Mohali. The notification in this regard was issued on Monday and objections are to be submitted within 30 days.

In June this year, the MC, under mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, passed a resolution to increase the boundary. The new areas, which will be included under its limit will include Sector 90, 91, 82, TDI city, Balongi, which has two panchayats, Chapper Chiri, Bariyali, Ballomajra, Mauli Baidwan, Chilla, Laknaur, Chapper Chiri Khurd.

Addressing mediapersons, former health minister of Punjab, Balbir Singh Sidhu said, “It has been a long-pending demand of the people. We promised the people of Mohali before the municipal elections that after winning the municipal elections we would bring a resolution to increase the demarcation of Mohali MC. Several villages will be benefitted from it.”

He said after coming under the purview of the MC, proposals for its planning and development for these areas will be prepared.

City mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, senior deputy mayor, Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor, Kuljeet Singh Bedi and MC Commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg were also present.