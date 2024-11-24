Menu Explore
Punjab logs 162 stubble burning cases

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Nov 24, 2024 08:44 AM IST

In some good news, Punjab’s air quality index (AQI) improved slightly though four cities still had its AQI in the “poor” (201-300) category.

Punjab recorded 162 stubble burning cases on Saturday, taking the season’s tally to 10,605.

At 28, Ludhiana had the highest number of cases followed by Mansa, 19, Fazilka, 16, and Barnala 15. Bathinda, Ferozepur and Moga recorded 14 cases each while Sangrur had 11 cases.
At 28, Ludhiana had the highest number of cases followed by Mansa, 19, Fazilka, 16, and Barnala 15. Bathinda, Ferozepur and Moga recorded 14 cases each while Sangrur had 11 cases.

At 28, Ludhiana had the highest number of cases followed by Mansa, 19, Fazilka, 16, and Barnala 15. Bathinda, Ferozepur and Moga recorded 14 cases each while Sangrur had 11 cases.

AQI improves

In some good news, the state’s air quality index (AQI) improved slightly though four cities still had its AQI in the “poor” (201-300) category.

Bathinda had the cleanest air in the state with an AQI of 91 (satisfactory), as per the bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board.

It was followed by Rupnagar 151, Mandi Gobindgarh 174, Amritsar 181, with air quality in the moderate category. Ludhiana 256, Patiala 225, Jalandhar 222 and Khanna 208.

