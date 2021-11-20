Punjab logs 39 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

Three more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Punjab on Friday, while 39 fresh cases raised the infection count to 6,02,943, according to a medical bulletin.

Three deaths were reported in Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Patiala, bringing the pandemic toll to 16,580 in the state, the bulletin said.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Hoshiarpur and Mohali reported 10 cases each, followed by eight in Pathankot.

The number of active cases stands at 315.

Twenty-seven people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 5,86,048, the bulletin said.