Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday sought permission from the ministry of external affairs (MEA) for a visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, on November 24, on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s Gurpurab.

Earlier, Mann had received an invitation to attend the World Punjabi Conference in Lahore from November 27 to 29. (HT Photo)

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Mann plans to lead an official delegation comprising Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers and MLAs to Kartarpur to pay obeisance at the shrine. “The request for political clearance has been submitted to the MEA and the visit will depend on approval from the Centre,” official sources said. Kartarpur Sahib is the final resting place of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

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Earlier, Mann had received an invitation to attend the World Punjabi Conference in Lahore from November 27 to 29. During the Punjab assembly session on October 23, the chief minister had questioned whether he would be allowed to travel to Pakistan. “They do not let me go to Japan and France, how will they allow me to go to Pakistan,” Mann said, taking a swipe at the Centre for refusing political clearance for his foreign visits.

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{{^usCountry}} On November 6, the MEA said that political clearances for foreign visits by Indian dignitaries were strictly governed by established national policy, reiterating New Delhi’s hardened diplomatic stance toward Islamabad following the Pahalgam terror attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On November 6, the MEA said that political clearances for foreign visits by Indian dignitaries were strictly governed by established national policy, reiterating New Delhi’s hardened diplomatic stance toward Islamabad following the Pahalgam terror attack. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to media queries during a weekly briefing on November 13, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had emphasised that all requests for political clearance were assessed in accordance with India’s overarching foreign policy framework. “When it comes to relations with foreign countries, we have a national policy and expect everybody to abide by it. As far as political clearances for dignitaries visiting abroad are concerned, an assessment is made by this ministry, in line with its overall policy and processed accordingly,” Jaiswal said.