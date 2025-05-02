Punjab official in BBMB divested of key charge

Amid ongoing tensions over water sharing between Punjab and Haryana, key officials of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) have been transferred. Akashdeep Singh, an executive engineer-rank official of the Punjab irrigation department who was serving as director (water regulation), has now been reassigned as director (safety), BBMB, Nangal. (HT File)

The reshuffle comes a day after BBMB’s directive asking Punjab to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana — a move that has drawn strong objection from Punjab.

Akashdeep Singh, an executive engineer-rank official of the Punjab irrigation department who was serving as director (water regulation), has now been reassigned as director (safety), BBMB, Nangal. Sanjeev Kumar, an officer of Haryana irrigation department will take over as the new director (water regulation).

The timing of the transfers has stoked controversy, coming just a day after the contentious directive that led to a walkout by Punjab officials during the BBMB meeting.

The move gives a clear signal that keeping in view the ongoing stand-off between the BBMB and the Punjab government, the former has removed Punjab’s officer from important charge which deals with regulation of water among the partner states, said an official familiar with the development.

On Wednesday night, in the meeting of the partner states including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan with the top management of the BBMB, Punjab objected to supply of 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, submitted dissent note to the board’s proposal and its officials staged a walk out from the meeting.

The BBMB, which oversees the distribution of water from the Bhakra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar dams was formed under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. The BBMB’s primary function is to regulate the supply of water and power to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh.

A statutory body constituted under Section 79 and Section 80 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the BBMB is headed by a chairman and has two whole-time members, designated as member (irrigation) and member (power).

The BBMB also posted Balbir Singh Sinhmar, a Rajasthan government official on deputation in the BBMB, as secretary with additional charge as director security and consultancy. He replaced Surinder Singh Mittal, an executive engineer-level officer from Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited. Mittal now has been posted as executive operation and maintenance division Dhulkote division of the BBMB.

Rajiv Shahi, an official of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), has been posted as director HRD (BBMB) with additional charge as officer on special duty (technical) attached with the BBMB. Shahi earlier held the charge director (HRD).

Sanjay Kaushik, a senior executive engineer-level official of Haryana irrigation department, has been posted at Slapper project, relieving him of the charge as operation and maintenance Dhulkote division.