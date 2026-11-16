Punjab: Oppn should stop dreaming of ending AAP govt’s welfare schemes, says Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said opposition parties should stop dreaming of discontinuing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s welfare schemes as his government remained committed to spending every penny of the public exchequer on the welfare of Punjabis. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a Lok Milni programme at Sohal village in Gurdaspur. (HT Photo)

During a Lok Milni programme at Sohal village in Gurdaspur, he said while previous governments filled their own coffers, his government had delivered free electricity, over 71,700 government jobs and canal water to farmers’ fields.

Declaring that the government’s treasury would always remain open for public welfare, the chief minister said his government believed in resolving people’s everyday problems through direct interaction rather than delivering political speeches from stages.

Taking a dig at traditional political parties, he said, “Earlier governments considered people merely as vote banks and believed that elections could be won by distributing money and liquor. But today’s generation is politically aware and judges governments by their performance rather than hollow promises. People want accountability, development and solutions to their problems.”

‘Congress more occupied with infighting’

Hitting out at the Congress, the chief minister said the party remained preoccupied with internal differences and leadership struggles instead of raising issues concerning Punjab’s development.

“Congress leaders are busy fighting among themselves and have nothing concrete to show for the state despite their long years in power. They must explain what tangible benefits they delivered to the people of Punjab,” he said.

Targets SAD fir changing political positions

He further questioned the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s proposed political understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he held responsible for the deaths of 750 farmers during the 2021 farm laws agitation.

Targeting the SAD, Mann criticised the Badal family’s changing political positions, particularly its earlier criticism of the BJP and its present efforts to enter into an alliance with the same party.

“The BJP government at the Centre brought the three contentious farm laws, forcing farmers to undertake a prolonged agitation in which several farmers lost their lives. How can BJP leaders now seek votes from the very farmers whose interests were threatened by those laws? Any renewed political understanding between the BJP and SAD can once again put the interests of Punjab’s farmers at risk,” he said.

Recalling the SAD-BJP government’s tenure from 2007 to 2017, the chief minister said this was the period when the drug problem spread extensively across Punjab.

Referring to properties worth around ₹750 crore belonging to Akali leaders being linked to proceeds of drug-related activities, he said people were aware of the history of these political parties and would take an informed decision.

“People should not be influenced by electoral gimmicks, symbolic gestures or empty promises. Our government has spent the last four-and-a-half years working to improve the lives of ordinary Punjabis. We want to take this development journey further in the coming term and ensure that every section of society benefits,” he said.

Announcing his vision for strengthening opportunities for Punjab’s youth, Mann said the government would establish Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) coaching centres across the state to prepare young people for prestigious civil services examinations.

CM joins Chhath Puja celebrations

Earlier, Mann joined devotees in celebrating Chhath Puja in Dhuri, extending warm greetings and praying for happiness, prosperity, good health and well-being for all.

Emphasising the festival’s message of faith, gratitude and togetherness, the chief minister said Punjab’s rich heritage of communal harmony and mutual respect was strengthened when people celebrated each other’s festivals with collective enthusiasm.

Highlighting the contribution of people who have migrated to Punjab from Bihar and Purvanchal, Mann said, “Our migrant brothers and sisters are making an invaluable contribution to the progress and prosperity of Punjab. Their hard work, dedication and commitment are playing a significant role in the growth of agriculture, industry, trade and several other sectors. Their contribution to the state’s development is immense.”

Mann said his government identified 104 locations across the state for Chhath Puja and made comprehensive arrangements to facilitate devotees.