Punjab pastor booked for assaulting woman

Mohali : The Mohali police have booked controversial pastor Bajinder Singh days after a purported video of him assaulting a man and woman in his office went viral on social media, said officials. The Mohali police have booked controversial pastor Bajinder Singh days after a purported video of him assaulting a man and woman in his office went viral on social media, said officials.

The video is of the Church of Glory and Wisdom at Majri run by pastor Bajinder. The CCTV footage from his office is of February 13, 2025, said officials.

Pastor Bajinder Singh been booked following the complaint of victim Ranjit Kaur, 40, of Kharar who worked at the church as pastor under the accused for 13 years.

Bajinder has been booked under Sections 74 (assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage modesty),126 (2) (wrongful restraint) 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt to someone), 351(2) ( criminal intimidation) of the BNS at the Majri police station.

After the Mohali police initiated a probe against the accused following the video, the complainant, along with Rupinder Kaur, Harinder Singh and Ashok Kumar, who also worked at the church got their statements recorded with the police.

“I worked as a pastor for 13-14 years in the church of pastor Bajinder in Chandpur village as I considered him a firm believer of God. When I realised that Bajinder was fooling people in the name of God, I decided to leave his ministry following which he along with his supporters started conspiring against me. He started insulting me and has been torturing me for the past over a year,” Kaur said.

Talking about the assault incident, Kaur said that a function was organised at the church on February 13. “Bajinder humiliated me in front of everyone as he slapped and strangled me. I did not go to any hospital for the medical or did not get admitted fearing threat to my life from Bajinder and his supporters. Following the public humiliation, I resigned from Bajinder’s ministry on February 18,” the complainant said in the FIR.

Kaur claimed that Bajinder still has her signed blank papers, copies of PAN card and Aadhaar card which he refused to return even after sending him a legal notice.

Sanjeev, who was also slapped by Bajinder in the said video, said: “Pastor Bajinder did not hit me and rather he was always kind to me because of which I have been working under him for the past four years. The video is fake and is AI generated.”

A police officer said that Mohali police raided Mullanpur house of the accused but he was not there.