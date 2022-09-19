Punjab Police 3-member SIT to probe Chandigarh University video row

Punjab Police on Monday formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations that objectionable videos of several girl students of Chandigarh University had been recorded by a hosteller.

The SIT has been formed under the supervision of senior Indian Police Service officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo.

The team will thoroughly probe the case and no person involved will be spared, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said in a video message shared on social media. “Investigation is going on at full pace,” he said.

The DGP appealed to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. “Do not fall for unverified rumours. Let’s work together for peace in society,” he said.

Three arrested to be produced in Mohali court

Besides the Chandigarh University hostel inmate who shot her video and shared it with her Rohru-based boyfriend, the Himachal Pradesh Police arrested another 31-year-old man in Shimla. All three will be produced in a Mohali court later today.

Both the men were handed over to Punjab Police from Rohru and Dhalli police stations, respectively.

“Punjab Police reached Rohru police station in Shimla. The accused has been handed over to them. Zero tolerance for crime against women. If any collateral evidence comes our way, we will take action as per law,” said Himachal Pradesh director general of police Sanjay Kundu.

All three accused, including the girl who shot the video, will be produced before a Mohali court.

University closed till September 24

Meanwhile, protests by students that rocked the campus of the private university in Punjab’s Mohali district adjoining Chandigarh since Saturday night were called off early on Monday morning after the authorities assured their demands would be met. The demands include the constitution of a 10-member committee of students that will be given updates in the case; the suspension of the warden of the hostel where the incident happened; and the replacement of doors in girls hostel washrooms.

Both wardens of the hostel, where the incident took place, have been placed under suspension.

The university is closed till September 24 amid public outcry for justice and pending investigation.

The protesting students alleged that the girl student was caught making videos of other girl students while taking bath in the hostel. The videos, they claimed, were shared on social media.

