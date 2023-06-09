Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab’s excise dept recovers 17,000-kg ‘lahan’, 320 litres illicit liquor in Dasuya

Punjab’s excise dept recovers 17,000-kg ‘lahan’, 320 litres illicit liquor in Dasuya

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 09, 2023 04:23 PM IST

Sniffer dogs and boats had to be pressed in service to detect the pits where illicit distilleries had been set up by the operators

The Punjab excise department and police recovered 17,000 kg of ‘lahan’, used in making illicit liquor, during searches carried out at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district over the past two days, an official statement said on Friday.

Teams of excise enforcement and Punjab Police personnel were deputed to conduct the checking of illicit distillation at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district along the Beas river. (Representational photo)
The excise department also recovered 320 litres of illicit liquor and equipment used in the distillation.

An official spokesperson of the department said teams of excise enforcement and police personnel were deputed to conduct the checking of illicit distillation in Dasuya along the Beas river.

A police dog squad, trained to detect ‘lahan’ was also put into service.

The teams covered about 7km on foot and boats in a coordinated operation and Terkiana, Kethana, Badaiyan, Dhanoa, Saidpur, and Bhikhowal villages in Dasuya were extensively mapped and searched.

“During the searches, it was discovered that the bootleggers had designed a camouflaged modus operandi to carry out the illicit distillation of ‘lahan’ by digging deep pits, which were not easy to detect visually. The squad having three dogs displayed extraordinary training skills by sniffing and detecting the stills (bhattis) and pit holes where illicit liquor was being distilled,” the spokesman said.

Punjab finance and excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema said extensive field checking was being carried out to curb the menace of illicit liquor. He said strict action will be taken against those involved in the illegal trade.

