Punjab Police ASI suspended after viral video shows drug deal from patrol vehicle

A Punjab Police assistant sub inspector (ASI) stationed in the border town of Abohar has been placed under suspension and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after a viral video purportedly showed him conducting a drug transaction from inside a police emergency response vehicle. A video grab of the two youth purportedly conducting a drug transaction with the ASI inside a police emergency response vehicle in Abohar last week.

The incident occurred five days ago on Seed Farm Road, an area notorious for drug trafficking. The footage captured ASI Balwinder Singh in a 112 patrol vehicle buying suspected contraband from two motorcycle-borne youths.

The ASI has been absconding, and police teams are on his trail.

Superintendent of police Ashwant Singh said that an investigation by the Fazilka police found ASI Balwinder Singh, who was with helpline unit number 408, was buying an intoxicating substance from a youth, Jashan Singh, for ₹500. The police have yet to identify the second youth.

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar escalated the matter by tagging chief minister Bhagwant Mann and state police chief Gaurav Yadav on social media, questioning how the state can curb the drug menace if those tasked with enforcement are complicit in its spread.

The clip, circulated widely by farmer unions and local residents, prompted public criticism regarding the integrity of Punjab’s anti-drug initiatives.

The SP said the war against drugs would remain uncompromising, asserting that no individual, regardless of their position within the force, would be shielded from legal action.