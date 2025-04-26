Menu Explore
Punjab police question Partap Bajwa for second time over ‘50 bombs’ claim

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 26, 2025 10:16 AM IST

Punjab leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa had claimed in a TV interview that 50 bombs had arrived in Punjab

The district police on Friday questioned leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa for around six-and-a-half hours today in connection with his statement about “50 grenades reportedly coming into the state”. Bajwa arrived at the Cyber Cell police station in Phase 7 around 2 pm for the second time, where the interrogation took place. He left the station at 8.40 pm.

Punjab leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa kept a distance from the media, citing the relief from arrest granted by the high court along with the conditions imposed by the court. (HT File)
The investigation team, which included SP City Harbir Singh Atwal, DSP Rupinder Kaur Sohi, DSP Talwinder Singh Gill, and DSP City 1 Prithvi Singh Chahal, questioned him.

After his release, Bajwa addressed the media stating that he was unable to disclose the details of the interrogation.

Bajwa kept a distance from the media, citing the relief from arrest granted by the high court along with the conditions imposed by the court. Unlike his previous visit, Bajwa arrived today without his party leaders and supporters.

The police presence outside the station was minimal, with only the head of the Mataur police station and 10-12 police personnel stationed outside. One side of the road was closed, but the media had no trouble accessing the station. No members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) have revealed any specifics regarding the details of Bajwa’s questioning today.

