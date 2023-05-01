100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: Punjab governor calls event unique, historic

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme was screened by Prasar Bharti at the Punjab Raj Bhawan on Sunday. As many as 400 personalities attended the event. Dignitaries attending the screening of 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh administrator and Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit also witnessed the event with other invitees.

Addressing audience after the screening of the PM’s show, Purohit said Mann Ki Baat is a unique and historic programme which connects the hearts and minds of people and is successfully promoting unity and hope among its audience. It is a source of inspiration to many and has brought about an awakening in the country. It resonates with people as it is about their concerns.

The initiative highlights government and citizen action in priority areas and in turn encourages listeners to establish or participate in change making initiatives in their own communities with the aim to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the lives of people and the country.

To make the event memorable, the governor interacted and honoured the four Mann Ki Baat participants, who in different episodes were mentioned by the Prime Minister for their initiatives. These special invitees were Sanjay Rana, a food stall owner in Sector 29 of Chandigarh, Gurbachan Singh, a farmer of Bur Deva Singh village in Tarn Taran district, Punjab, Bir Dalvinder Singh, a farmer of Kallar Majri village and Gurjeet Kaur, working as an assistant professor in PG Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at GDSD College, Chandigarh. Kaur is the first research scholar who completed Ph.D on Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

The broadcast of this special episode was also done in 250 public places Chandigarh, including Central Jail, Schools, Burail Central Jail, Rock Garden, Elante Mall, Sukhna Lake.

Mann Ki Baat, a monthly program initiated by the Prime Minister in October 2014, gained immense popularity over the years, with people from all walks of life tuning in to hear the Prime Minister speak. It has struck a chord with citizens of India who have reached out to the Prime Minister every month, sharing their achievements, anxieties, happiness and proud moments as well as suggestions for a New India.