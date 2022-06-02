Punjab: Rehab centre in-charge waits to register FIR, police say probing matter

The in-charge of government-run outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinic and rehabilitation centre in Bhagupur village of Patti subdivision has been struggling to get a first information report (FIR) registered in a theft case for the last 10 days.

The police, however, said they are in process of recording the statements.

Medical officer Dr Jaspreet Singh, who has received two state awards for his fight against drug menace and is known for supporting police in drug-related cases, had lodged a complaint at Patti City police station after he found gold jewellery worth ₹12.5 lakh stolen from his house in Patti City on May 23.

According to the doctor, he and his wife had hired a domestic help as a caregiver for their baby around one year ago. “Around 45 days ago, the maid took a leave for two days and didn’t return to work. After some days, my wife found two branded watches and ₹3,000 cash missing from the house. The maid posted pictures on her WhatsApp while wearing the same watches. We approached her family and the maid returned the watches and the cash, besides apologising in the presence of some dignitaries,” he told the police.

“After this, the maid started working part-time in our home on her family’s request. On May 23, my wife again found a diamond set, a gold chain, four sets of earrings and three rings missing from our bedroom. Immediately, I lodged my complaint to Patti City police station suspecting the role of the maid. The complaint was marked to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Charanjit Singh. On the very day of the complaint, the ASI informed me that they had called the maid to the police station. I was also asked to reach the police station, but when I reached there, the police had let the maid go,” he added.

“Later on, I came to know that the maid had stolen the jewellery from my house at the insistence of some of her relatives who are drug peddlers. I informed the police about her relatives, but no action was taken.” he alleged.

When contacted, the ASI refused to make any comment, saying Patti station house officer (SHO) Baljinder Singh was dealing with the case.

The SHO said, “The doctor was not sure about the date of the theft. He has expressed his doubt on his maid, who appears to be a minor. Today, we have called the family members of the accused for questioning.” He said they were probing the case and no FIR has been registered so far.