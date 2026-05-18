...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Punjab RERA directs Mohali developer to pay delayed possession interest to New Chandigarh penthouse buyers

According to the complaint, the buyers were allotted a penthouse unit in “Tower Mystic-A” through an allotment-cum-buyer’s agreement executed on January 4, 2023. The total sale consideration for the unit was fixed at ₹1.85 crore, out of which the complainants paid more than ₹76 lakh, including GST

Published on: May 18, 2026 05:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
Advertisement

The Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has directed Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers Pvt Ltd to pay delayed possession interest to two Amritsar residents who booked a penthouse in “The Lake” project at Omaxe New Chandigarh, while rejecting their plea seeking a refund of charges levied on super area.

The complainant represented by their counsel Sartaj Khan filed under Section 31 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. (HT File)

The complainant represented by their counsel Sartaj Khan filed under Section 31 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

According to the complaint, the buyers were allotted a penthouse unit in “Tower Mystic-A” through an allotment-cum-buyer’s agreement executed on January 4, 2023. The total sale consideration for the unit was fixed at 1.85 crore, out of which the complainants paid more than 76 lakh, including GST.

The complainants alleged that Omaxe failed to hand over possession by July 31, 2023, the date mentioned in the agreement. They also challenged the developer’s practice of charging based on super area instead of carpet area, claiming the company had collected excess payment.

Omaxe, however, told the authority that it obtained the occupation certificate for the project in October 2023 and offered possession to the buyers in November 2023. The company argued that the agreement clearly disclosed both carpet area and super area, and that the buyers had accepted the pricing terms when executing the agreement.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab RERA directs Mohali developer to pay delayed possession interest to New Chandigarh penthouse buyers
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab RERA directs Mohali developer to pay delayed possession interest to New Chandigarh penthouse buyers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.