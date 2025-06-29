Punjab: Robbery accused shot in leg in Hoshiarpur, arrested with aide

A robbery accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg during a police encounter in Barian Kalan village on Saturday. He, along with his aide, has been arrested in connection with a recent robbery incident at a money exchange shop, police said. The accused have been identified as Daljit Singh Dalli of Jalandhar and Jaswinder Singh of Rawal Pindi in Kapurthala. Dalli suffered the bullet injury after he opened fire at the cops, triggering the encounter, officials said. The encounter site in Hoshiarpur’s Barian Kalan village. (HT Photo)

The robbery incident had taken place on June 18 when the accused took away ₹2.50 lakh from a money exchange shop in Bham village. Later, the police arrested three accused — Hardeep, Harpreet, and Jaswinder Singh — in connection with the robbery, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik. Based on their interrogation, the police got to know about the involvement of Daljit Singh alias Dally and Jaswinder Singh.

The police said they had received information that Daljit and Jaswinder were roaming in the area. When chased by a team from the CIA staff and the Chabbewal police station, the accused opened fire. In the retaliatory firing, one of them received a bullet in his leg and was overpowered, officials said.

Jaswinder tried to flee but he too was nabbed. The injured has been admitted to the civil hospital. “When a police party intercepted the accused, they opened fire. The police fired into the air to scare them but when they did not surrender, a shot was fired in the leg of one of the accused”, the SSP said.

He said at least 14 cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, snatching and drugs, were registered against Dalli at various police stations. He was out on bail. The other accused, Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Rawal Pindi , Kapurthala, was a proclaimed offender, wanted in two criminal cases, he added.