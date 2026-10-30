Punjab: SAD will ensure fear-free atmosphere for business community, vows Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said his party once voted to power would provide an atmosphere for traders and industrialists to grow without any fear by ending “Inspector Raj”, and introducing lump sum taxation and self-declarations.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing the traders during the meeting in Punjab on Thursday. (HT Photo)

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The SAD president, who held interactions with traders and industrialists at Barnala and Sangrur, alleged that the state was currently engulfed in an atmosphere of fear, causing immense loss to the business class, and leading to the exodus of capital and investments from Punjab.

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Accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “collecting ransoms” by conducting GST raids on business premises and forcing them to cough up donations, he said this, along with extortion calls from gangsters, had stifled industrial growth in Punjab.

He assured the gathering that if voted to power, the SAD government would free Punjab from the gangster menace, and bring in transparent policies based on mutual trust and respect.

Badal announced that the Rahat scheme, formulated by the erstwhile SAD government, which required traders to pay a lump sum tax based on self-attestation, would be re-introduced.

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{{^usCountry}} He also assured that change of land use charges would be reduced and made completely transparent. Additionally, people investing in developed colonies would not be required to take any NOC and could simply file a self-declaration for registration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also assured that change of land use charges would be reduced and made completely transparent. Additionally, people investing in developed colonies would not be required to take any NOC and could simply file a self-declaration for registration. {{/usCountry}}

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Accepting suggestion letters from various associations, Sukhbir assured traders and industrialists that all their issues would be included in the party’s upcoming election manifesto.