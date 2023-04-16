Biographies of 4 sportsmen now in class 9, 10 textbooks: Punjab minister Bains

Life stories of four great sportspersons of Punjab will be taught in schools from the current academic session to motivate and encourage students to excel in sports, said school education minister Harjot Singh Bains here on Sunday. Life stories of four great sportspersons of Punjab will be taught in schools from the current academic session to motivate and encourage students to excel in sports, said school education minister Harjot Singh Bains here on Sunday. (HT file photo)

Besides Balbir Singh Senior and Milkha Singh, the life stories of Asian Champion boxer Kaur Singh and country’s first Arjuna awardee Olympian athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa have been included in the textbooks of physical education of classes 9 and 10, the minister said in a statement.

Bains said in consonance with the commitment of chief minister Bhagwant Mann to boost the sports culture in the state, the school education department has made the biographies of great sons of soil a part of the curriculum.

“Our great players proved their skills in every field, especially in sports, and these biographies will motivate younger generations to realise their dreams with grit and glory,” he added.