Punjab sets up innovation labs at 5 polytechnics

Under its ‘Punjab Sikhiya Kranti’ initiative, the Punjab government has established innovation labs at five government polytechnic colleges to foster hands-on learning, prototyping, and industry-aligned skills.

Bains noted that polytechnic students form the backbone of the state’s future technical workforce and require access to advanced tools. (HT FILE)

Technical education and industrial training minister Harjot Singh Bains inaugurated the initiative at Government Polytechnic College, Khunimajra, alongside member of parliament Malvinder Singh Kang. The facilities have been set up across institutions in Khunimajra, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Badbar, and Talwara at a total outlay of ₹1.5 crore, executed in partnership with Vibha India and the Maker Bhavan Foundation.

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Focus on practical learning

Emphasising the shift from conventional education to practical execution, Bains noted that polytechnic students form the backbone of the state’s future technical workforce and require access to advanced tools.

“Our objective is to ensure that our technical institutions do not remain limited to classroom-based education. Students must have opportunities to experiment, innovate and create,” Bains said, adding that the new maker spaces will enable students to build technology-driven projects and devise practical solutions to industry challenges.

The minister highlighted that the initiative is designed to bridge the gap between academia and industrial requirements, simultaneously enhancing employability and promoting entrepreneurship.

Enrolment doubles

Bains stated that student enrolment in government technical institutions has doubled under the current administration, alongside the introduction of specialised programs such as Air Hostess courses.

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{{^usCountry}} MP Malvinder Singh Kang commended the government’s focus on modernising educational infrastructure and skill development, stating that these measures are transforming traditional learning into an excellence-driven ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MP Malvinder Singh Kang commended the government’s focus on modernising educational infrastructure and skill development, stating that these measures are transforming traditional learning into an excellence-driven ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

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The launch event was attended by senior officials, including Punjab development commission member Anurag Kundu, additional chief secretary Vikas Pratap, Vibha India COO Samir Huda, and Maker Bhavan Foundation CEO Gautam Khanna.