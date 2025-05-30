Punjab: SGPC panel meets Takht Patna Sahib mgmt over edict dispute

In an effort to resolve the ongoing controversy stemming from the rejection of an edict issued by the Akal Takht, a delegation from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) met with the management committee of Takht Sri Patna Sahib on Thursday. The Akal Takht office is situated in the Golden temple complex in Amritsar. (HT File)

The meeting aimed to address the discord caused after the Panj Pyare (five beloved ones) of Takht Patna Sahib opposed the directive from the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism.

The SGPC delegation included senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk, members Gurcharan Singh Grewal and Gurbachan Singh Karmunwala, and assistant secretary Jaswinder Singh Jassi. The team was constituted by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami specifically to engage in dialogue with the leadership of the Bihar-based Takht and seek a resolution to the conflict.

Speaking after the meeting, SGPC member Gurcharan Singh Grewal stated that the differences following the Akal Takht’s edict had significantly impacted the Sikh community. “To address the situation, the SGPC chief formed this committee to hold discussions with the Takht Patna Sahib management. The aim is to restore harmony through dialogue,” he said.

Grewal added that the Takht Patna Sahib committee had expressed its support for the edict issued by its Panj Pyare. “We conveyed the SGPC’s position, which aligns with the Akal Takht’s directive. Despite the disagreement, both sides are committed to resolving the issue amicably,” he stated.

The SGPC committee will now prepare and submit a detailed report of the meeting to the SGPC president for further action.